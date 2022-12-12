After it was announced that Diddy welcomed a daughter back in October, Yung Miami instantly became a trending topic. She and Sean “Diddy” Combs have been canoodling for some time, although they seemed to define their “relationship” as more of a “situationship.” Nevertheless, they’ve been jet-setting from one side of the world to another, and both hitmakers seem to be enjoying their life of luxury together.

The public has been following Diddy and Miami since rumors of their linkup first emerged. However, attention has shifted to a California woman named Dana Tran, who is the alleged mother of Diddy’s newborn daughter. Amid the news, Yung Miami was trolled by the masses, and she didn’t appreciate comments made by DJ Akademiks.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

The City Girls star took to Twitter to get a few things off of her chest.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE B*TCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b*tch!” she wrote. “Akademiks my name ain’t d*ck so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N*gga my uncle doing life sentences for B*TCH ASS N*GGA!!!!! You sit your fat scary ass in the house all day talking online come outside police ass booty boy!”

“It’s cool for a MAN to constantly harass me online that I don’t know! he did the same sh*t when my car got shot up he laughed when I almost lost my life find somebody else to play with! I can react how tf I want to!”

Yung Miami seems content with whatever the situation may be behind the scenes, but she did address critics who claim they “could never.”

“Diddy won’t even look half of y’all b*tches way! Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star b*tch plssssssss!!!!!!!” said Miami. “[And] I’m not mad I’m trending NEXT!”

Akademiks caught wind of Yung Miami’s reaction and tried to suggest she was having a “mental breakdown” online. Even after he said he was “praying for [her] healing,” she checked him. The blogger claimed the rapper sounded like someone who discovered Diddy’s baby news with the rest of the world.

Read More: Yung Miami Buys Diddy A Chain For His Birthday

“You don’t even believe that,” Yung Miami responded. “I’m tryna figure out when was I mad or having a mental breakdown 🤔 b*tch I’m in lala land with my feet up smelling my flowers. yall mad. You the one screaming at your screen calling me out my name ponk!”

Meanwhile, more information is being shared about Dana Tran. Diddy kept things enigmatic when he announced the arrival of a baby girl, but internet sleuths are doing all they can to piece this timeline together.

Check out more from Diddy, Yung Miami, and DJ Akademiks above and below.