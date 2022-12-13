His opinions are known to rub people the wrong way, but DJ Akademiks doesn’t mind having an enemy or two. The blogger and Off The Record podcast host often goes toe-to-toe—albeit online—with his entertainment peers for how he delivers takes on pop culture and Hip Hop. Most recently, the news of Sean “Diddy” Combs welcoming a daughter months ago with a California woman went viral. This, of course, received a wave of attention, and Akademiks chimed in to point the spotlight at Yung Miami.

He reportedly suggested that the City Girls star was Diddy’s side chick or, at the very least, came secondary. After engaging in a heated back and forth with Yung Miami, actor and model Luka Sabbat had a question that he took to Twitter.

The Grown-ish actor wrote: “Why does dj akademiks only pick smoke with females… I ain’t never see him keep that energy with another man.”

It is an observation that Ak has often faced, but he decided to unleash during a Livestream. He called Sabbat a “bum ass n*gga” and invited the actor to “come over here.” Akademiks even said he would “book [him] a ticket” to his “headquarters” so they could settle things in some sort of fight.

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday (December 12) when Yung Miami gave Akademiks a piece of her mind. After learning of his remarks, she didn’t hold back in her response.

Twitter

“I’M NOBODY SIDE B*TCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b*tch!” she wrote. “Akademiks my name ain’t d*ck so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N*gga my uncle doing life sentences for B*TCH ASS *NGGA!!!!! You sit your fat scary ass in the house all day talking online come outside police ass booty boy!”

“It’s cool for a MAN to constantly harass me online that I don’t know! he did the same sh*t when my car got shot up he laughed when I almost lost my life find somebody else to play with! I can react how tf I want to!”

Akademiks’s reaction wasn’t lost on Sabbat, who laughed at him on Twitter. Check out his response below.