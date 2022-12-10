The Combs clan is expanding by one more, according to a new tweet from Diddy. On Saturday (December 10), the New Yorker wrote, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.”

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much!” he continued. “God is he Greatest!” Currently, it remains unclear whether the “Gotta Move On” hitmaker is the father or grandfather.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

As Page Six notes, the woman who Diddy has been most frequently publicly linked with is Yung Miami. The City Girls rapper invited her beau to be the first guest on her Caresha Please podcast earlier this year. At the time, they cleared up some speculation regarding the nature of their relationship.

“We date. We’re dating, we go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times. We go to strip clubs, church,” the 53-year-old said at the time. However, they both made it clear that they’re not exclusively committed to each other.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” Miami told XXL in a fall interview. “I’m young, I’m dating. You know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single.”

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control’s CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

When talking about how the internet’s commentary on their situation impacts her, the 28-year-old said, “I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Caresha already has two children of her own and hasn’t appeared to be pregnant at any recent events or in photos. After Diddy shared his big news with the world, though, she did have an interesting message for her own Twitter followers.

Though Yung Miami hasn’t made any official statements on the situation, it likely won’t be long until we see her expertly clap back at haters. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Diddy’s new baby girl.

