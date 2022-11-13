This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.

Friday’s (November 11) memorial was undeniably emotional. Drake gave a speech remembering his fallen collaborator, as did both Quavo and Offset. Chloe Bailey provided musical entertainment in the form of Beyoncé’s “Heaven,” and Justin Bieber sang as well.

*EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Byron Cage performs onstage during Takeoff’s Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)

The sold-out event was held at ATL’s State Farm Arena. Tickets were made available to the public, and of course, plenty of celebrities were in attendance.

City Girls Yung Miami and JT stepped out to attend the memorial, though the former has been facing some backlash for posting sultry photos of her attire from the affair on Instagram.

“Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,” she captioned her photo dump. Throughout the snapshots, the rap diva poses in a sleek all-black outfit, her hair worn in a blunt grey bob.

“We know you’re not the brightest, but posting a funeral fit for likes… Doesn’t get more tacky than this,” one person wrote to the mother of two in her comment section. Another added, “It’s all these celebrities using Takeoff’s funeral as a photo opp, posting [song] lyrics like he is their social media photo dump.”

They continued, “This was a funeral. Do y’all take photo opps after y’all family funerals or just celebrities? It’s giving clout chasing, everyone posting Takeoff but a select few posting themselves.”

In her usual fashion, Miami didn’t hesitate to put the haters in their place. “I came and showed my support and that’s all that matters!” she wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comments. “What I choose to do AFTER the funeral has nothing to do with anything!!!”

“When my baby father died I did the same shit actually, I was shaking y ass on the car,” her rant went on. “What I wear and me taking pics has nothing to do with me COMING TO SUPPORT AND BE THERE FOR SOMEONE WHEN ITS NEEDED!!! NEXT.”

RIP Takeoff.

