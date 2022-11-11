Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing.

TMZ broke the news that Justin Bieber will be performing at the event. Now, other reports are suggesting that Alicia Keys could be singing in honour of the late star as well.

Family, friends and fans are celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot earlier this month, at a funeral in Atlanta today.



Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are set to perform — and Drake is postponing a show to mourn his friend. pic.twitter.com/plITpyztkG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 11, 2022

Countless rappers have voiced their thoughts on gun violence in the wake of Take’s death. The other two Migos, though, have kept relatively quiet while in mourning.

Quavo, who was with his nephew at the time of the shooting, has remained completely mum. Offset has paid tribute in the form of changing his Instagram profile photo, cancelling concerts, and even pushing back the release date of his forthcoming solo album.

Despite the beef between the Migos beforehand, Set clearly wants to do his part to memorialize his fallen collaborator/family member.

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo attended Takeoff’s wake on Thursday night. I’m so glad they are all together 🥺 pic.twitter.com/e73pKV9GCk — Jenn (@IssaB0ss) November 11, 2022

On Thursday (November 10), paparazzi captured the first photos of the Father Of 4 artist and his wife, Cardi B, since they lost Takeoff. The pair wore sleek, all-black attire with somber expressions on their faces.

The photos were taken in Atlanta, where the parents of two were gathering with close friends before tomorrow’s ceremony.

Outside the city’s arena, a sign has already lit up with a photo of the “Can’t Go Out Sad” hitmaker. “Celebrating the life of Takeoff” the script above his head reads.

Those who are attending the memorial will have to lock up their phones. Photos will be made available to the public following the ceremony. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates.

Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Long Live Takeoff.

