The tragic death of Takeoff earlier this week has left fans, friends, and industry peers in disbelief. The rapper was shot and killed in Houston at 28 years old, weeks after he and Quavo released their joint project, Only Built For Infinity Links.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

50 Cent was among those that paid tribute to Takeoff on social media and during his live performance. Yesterday, he shared his condolences to Quality Control’s P after he shared a heartbreaking statement regarding Take’s passing.

“bro i’m sorry for your loss,I read your post and thought it would have took me 3 hours to write that i can imagine all kinda confusion going on. hold your head man bro,” Fif wrote.

Afterward, Fif shared a message to Quavo about keeping Takeoff’s legacy alive. He shared a clip of Steven Victor discussing Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. Fif encouraged Quavo to similarly come with new music in order to keep Takeoff’s legacy alive.

“This is really how it goes @quavohuncho you have to position this Album correctly for Take Offs Legacy, go make a couple changes and address everything all artist make the best music out of painful moments. R.I.P to pop smoke. R.I.P to TakeOff,” he wrote.

In the clip, Steven Victor discusses how 50 Cent called him “selfish” for holding out on releasing Pop’s album. Fif explained that Victor had a responsibility to carry out Pop Smoke’s plans after his passing, including the release of the project.

This week, Fif made sure to honor Takeoff at a concert in Finland. He shared a photo on Instagram of his show, which included photos of Takeoff displayed on the screens on stage.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the death of Takeoff. The chief of the Houston Police Department called on the hip-hop community to come together to help them find the person who killed the Atlanta rapper.

R.I.P Takeoff.