It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.

As the world continues to mourn Takeoff’s passing, his murderer has yet to be identified. On Monday, Quavo’s sister took to Instagram with her thoughts on the ongoing case. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote. “By any means.” The post sparked much debate on social media.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“This literally blows my mind that no one has been held accountable yet,” one fan wrote. “Yes we want justice,” another added. The post comes just days after Quavo penned a heartfelt note to his deceased nephew. “[Takeoff] created his triplet flow and the rest was HISTORY,” Quavo shared. “He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family!”

Cardi B also remembered the slain 28-year old in an emotional post. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.” Cardi closed her tribute by honoring Takeoff’s legacy. “It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made.”

Since Takeoff’s passing, fans have questioned the motives of Rap A lot founder J. Prince and his son, J. Prince Jr. Migos fans also gave the family a side eye for having their own personal memorial service for Takeoff. “You would’ve thought J Prince Jr died but no…. This entire memorial is BS,” one fan wrote.

