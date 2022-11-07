The funeral for the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a new report from TMZ. The venue is able to host over 20,000 people and is home to the Atlanta Hawks.

Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church is expected to officiate the service on Friday at 1:00 PM.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was ten years old,” Curney said in a statement. “He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

Takeoff, the youngest of the three Migos rappers, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, last week. Police believe a fight broke out at the venue and Takeoff caught two stray bullets. He was 28 years old.

Quavo was with Takeoff at the time of the shooting but was left unharmed. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the rapper’s death and police are still searching for suspects.

In the days since Takeoff’s death, countless voices in hip-hop have come forward with tributes for the late rapper. Drake reflected on working with the Migos during the latest episode of his SiriusXM show, Table For One.

“I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood,” Drake said. “I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

[Via]