Quavo & Takeoff
- Pop CultureQuavo Seemingly Addresses Offset's Claim That They Are Not Related, In New SnippetQuavo adds to the brewing "family" drama between him and Offset.By Jake Lyda
- MusicQuavo Speaks On The Best Gift He's Ever ReceivedR.I.P Takeoff.By James Jones
- Original ContentIs Takeoff Actually Quavo's Nephew?Since Takeoff's passing, fans have wondered about the Migos' familial relationship. Here's a look at how Quavo and Takeoff are related. By Josh Megson
- GramQuavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew's passing. By Lamar Banks
- Music VideosQuavo & Takeoff Get Into The Halloween Spirit In "Messy" Music VideoQuavo and Takeoff enter a haunted house in the new music video for "Messy."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFirst Week Sales Projections For Quavo & Takeoff, G Herbo, And NBA YoungBoy Are InUnc & Phew's streaming numbers may be good enough for them to land on the Billboard 200.By Hayley Hynes