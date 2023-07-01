Quavo Seemingly Addresses Offset’s Claim That They Are Not Related, In New Snippet

Quavo is getting ready to release his new album, Rocket Power, on August 4th. He dropped the trailer announcing the release date today on his Instagram, saying, “This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions… To my FAMILY, even when times get hard, we [know] our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE.” When he mentions family, he seems to also mean Offset, his former Migos group mate who is currently feuding with Quavo. The two had a falling out some time back, leading to the group dissolving.

Right after this Migos hiatus, the third member of the group, Takeoff, was tragically shot and killed in November of last year. While both Quavo and Offset have been grieving, they have done so without the support of each other. Now, this album trailer offers somewhat cryptic insight into how their relationship has fractured. “Living like a rockstar, but we missing one,” he raps while he walks towards a rocket ship in the video. This is a possible homage to Takeoff, the missing rockstar. And while Takeoff was definitely Quavo’s nephew, it was never certain if the two surviving members of Migos were also related.

Are Quavo & Offset Actually Related?

Quavo continues to rap, “My cousin jumped out the car, had to keep going. Now he telling the whole world that we ain’t blood. N*gga, it’s all love, yeah, it’s all love.” He is directly talking about Offset in this verse, with “jumping out the car” referring to the two of them splitting up. The rapper calls Offset his cousin and refutes the claim that they aren’t related by blood. Offset revealed in an interview with Variety that he was not biologically related to either Quavo or Offset.

The timing of all of this has to be taken into consideration. With the two of them beefing, Offset saying they aren’t related back in May was a deliberate slight to his former Migos “brother.” That said, their appearance at the BET Awards suggests things are better. Either way, Quavo appears to be taking the high road, saying it’s “all love” between the two of them. Both have been working on their respective solo album drops, with this upcoming Offset release being his debut solo project. Quavo’s latest single, “Turn Yo Clic Up,” features Future and dropped a week ago as the first single from the upcoming Rocket Power.

