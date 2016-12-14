Who Is Erica Fontaine? Quavo’s Rumored New Girlfriend

Rumors are swirling around rapper Quavo’s love life since his public breakup with Saweetie, but the spotlight is now on gymnast Erica Fontaine. A former gymnast at West Virginia University (WVU) with a successful business called Fontaine Fit, the 24-year-old has caught the attention of NBA stars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard in the past. However, MediaTakeOut reported her relationship with Quavo. Earlier this month, they made their first public appearance together at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas, where the R&B star attempted to serenade her in front of the Migos rapper.

A Gymnastics Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Fontaine (@ericaafontaine)

Erica Fontaine’s journey to success began on the gymnastics floor at WVU where she majored in Strategic Communications with a specific focus on Advertising. Although an injury forced her to sit out her freshman year, she became a star in her own right the following year. She graduated in 2020 with Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors and became a frequent fixture on the Dean’s List. Her athletic abilities drew attention across the world and she grew a substantial following on social media through her stunning looks.

Per WVU Sports, Fontaine won the balance beam and all-around titles at the Region 7 Championships in 2016. Furthermore, she became a three-year level 10 gymnast at Hill’s Gymnastics – a definitive moment in her gymnastics career.

Fontaine Fit: The Business Maven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Fontaine (@ericaafontaine)

Although already an impressive athlete, she proved to be a savvy entrepreneur, as well. Her Instagram page boasts 693,000 followers as of July 2023, which she later leveraged into a now-shuttered OnlyFans account. However, since the NCAA amended its rules to allow athletes to earn money from brand sponsorships, she secured a plethora of brand deals. As a result, Erica Fontaine’s reached incredible heights as a social media influencer.

In addition to the brand deals, she recently launched her own brand, Fontaine Fit, a fitness and lifestyle brand that resonates with fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Through her brand, Erica offers online workout programs and apparel, along with motivational content through the official Instagram page.

Catching The Eyes Of NBA Stars

While her alleged relationship with Quavo made headlines, she also caught the attention ofa few other celebrities through her ravishing looks and talents. The star athlete has been romantically linked to Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard in the past, although the specifics of these rumored relationships are scarce.

Erica Fontaine & Quavo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

While celebrity gossip is often speculative, MediaTakeOut recently fueled the rumor mill by reporting on Erica Fontaine’s relationship with Quavo. The couple was seen together at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas, sparking rumors of a budding romance between the gymnast and the rapper.

Conclusion

Erica Fontaine is certainly on her way to becoming a household name. Although her supposed romance with Quavo has played a part in her growing public profile, her commitment to health and fitness, paired with her entrepreneurial spirit, shows her ambition and drive. Perhaps, we’ll soon hear more from Quavo and Erica Fontaine in the future, especially since they decided to show out at Usher’s infamous Las Vegas residency. However, Fontaine is establishing herself in her own right, regardless of the speculations surrounding her dating life.