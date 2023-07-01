Usher is well known for having some of the best slow jams in the business. Furthermore, he’s never been one to shy away from sharing the love. In what has been described as a “Take Your Girl” tour, the crooner has been either sharing the love or directly serenading a number of stars in recent weeks. Of course, it was at an Usher show that Keke Palmer was getting down and invoking the ire of her boyfriend. There then was something of an awkward interaction with Saweetie, who seemingly refused to sing along with Usher. Most recently, Winnie Harlow dropped herself in the lap of her partner, Kyle Kuzma, when Usher gave her a little serenade.

Anywho, Usher is back at it again. This time, it was at his Vegas residency at the Park MGM. Usher began his stint in Vegas in 2022, starting at The Colosseum at Ceasars Palace before relocating to the MGM. The target of his musical wooing this time was Kash Doll. The Detroit rapper hasn’t dropped any new music in a while. However, she does currently have a recurring role on BMF.

Usher Goes For Kash Doll

Usher singing for Kash Doll at his residency in Vegas pic.twitter.com/oeVa7uphMt — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 16, 2023

Performing to a modest crowd in Vegas, Usher appeared to pick out Kash from the crowd and have come up on stage to serenade. Obviously, he couldn’t have known beforehand that she was going to be there but USher was rocking a Braves jersey, and well, Kash is from Detroit. Maybe invite her back and promise to wear a Tigers jersey next time. Regardless, Kash appeared to be having a good time. However, it also seemed to be another swing and a miss for Usher.

As mentioned, Kash appeared to be having a good time. To that point, she just looked content to sway and vibe. This made her look a little oblivious to Usher’s attempts to fully serenade her. She was just simply content to get a little closer to Usher but wasn’t there for the full Usher Experience. Most of the videos spread on social media were from Kash’s own Instagram story, so safe to say that she had a good time overall.

