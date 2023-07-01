Quavo Reveals “Rocket Power” Release Date

Quavo is an artist with a huge following in the hip-hop world and for good reason. He is one-third of Migos, one of the genre’s most legendary groups. Unfortunately, the group has been struck with tragedy as of late. Firstly, the group ended up splitting up due to a feud between Quavo and Offset. Subsequently, Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in a senseless incident. Since that time, the other two members of the group have been mourning, mostly on their own.

Of course, they eventually reunited during the BET Awards in what turned out to be an incredible performance. Additionally, this all took place in the midst of Quavo’s rollout of his new album Rocket Power. This new project is being billed as a tribute to Takeoff. Moreover, there have been a couple of singles leading up to the release, including “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Futrure. Now, Quavo has hit us with the release date for the album, which is some huge news.

Quavo Is Ready

“This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions,” Quavo said. “Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we kno our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE.” At the end of the caption, he made note that the album will arrive on Friday, August 4th.

With this new project on the way, we are certainly in for some great music, packed with emotion. Furthermore, it is dropping a week after Utopia, which means a lot of fans will be eating well over the next month or so. Let us know your expectations for this new album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the hip-hop world.

