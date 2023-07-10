Quavo has been on the party circuit recently. The weekend before the 4th of July, he was seen in various social media posts — including his own — partying with plenty of famous people at Michael Rubin’s white-out party. Guests he hung out with included Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and a dance-off with comedian Kevin Hart. Now, he’s hitting up the club, and he invited Future along for the ride.

“Shidd Now It’s Time To Turn The City Up!!!” Quavo captioned the video. It shows him and Future throwing fat stacks of money around, rocking plenty of bling and plenty of friends. He also threw out the hashtag “Rocket Power,” alluding to his next studio album that’s dropping on July 14th. This will be his second solo album after Quavo Huncho and includes features like Drake, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Madonna, and others. It hasn’t been confirmed if Future is part of the project or not, but we will know the answer in a few days.

What Are Quavo And Future Up To?

Quavo is branching off from his roots as the leader of the rap group Migos. His former Migos partner, Offset, is also looking to drop his debut solo album later this year. Both musical artists are parting ways after the death of their third member and Quavo’s nephew, Takeoff. In November of last year, Takeoff was allegedly killed by a stray bullet during an altercation near a Houston bowling alley. Since then, Quavo and Offset have been grieving the loss in different ways.

According to Quavo, “I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going… Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.” This album release is part of his processing. As for what he and Future are up to, they’re having a great time at the club, throwing money around. The party continues. For more Quavo updates surrounding Rocket Power‘s release date, keep it locked into HotNewHipHop.

