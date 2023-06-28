A recent social media post reveals that Quavo’s upcoming album, Rocket Power, is coming soon. He shared some photos of himself in the recording studio on Instagram today, writing “We Mixing Ima Call For Ur Ear [ear emoji] Soon.” He topped the post off with a Rocket Power hashtag, building fans’ excitement for his next release.

Rocket Power doesn’t have an official release date currently, but is expected to drop sometime this year. The LP will follow his 2018 solo debut, Quavo Huncho. He revealed along with the announcement that the album is dedicated to his late Migos group mate Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022. “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy,” he explained on Instagram, “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now.” Earlier this month, Quavo hosted a pop-up for his “Rocket Power” merchandise in Paris. The pop-up was a massive success, with hundreds of supporters gathering to get their hands on the Takeoff-inspired merch.

Quavo Is Mixing His Upcoming Album

Over the weekend, Quavo and his other Migos group mate, Offset, reunited for a performance at the 2023 BET Awards. They paid tribute to their late collaborator, who was projected onto a screen behind them during the show. It was the duo’s first performance together since Takeoff’s death. However, much to fans’ disappointment, the two reportedly have no plans to release new music together anytime soon. TMZ shared the news earlier this week, also claiming that the two artists would never replace Takeoff in a trio.

Offset and Quavo’s BET Awards tribute received high praise from fans and peers alike. Viewers seemed to love the performance, with many claiming that they had “prayed they heal their relationship.” However, fans continue to speculate that the two still aren’t on the best of terms. T.I. also recently weighed in on the performance, calling it “Goddamn monumental.”

