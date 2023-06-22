Quavo drew a caused quite the commotion in Paris. The rapper’s new “Rocket Power” merchandise line received a massive turnout. It made its official debut on the streets of Paris this week. The official unveiling was part of Paris Fashion Week. Quavo did it big, with the TakeOff-inspired collection appearing in its own shop on Rue Notre-Dame de Nazareth. Hundreds of fans showed up to support the line. Of course, they also wanted to catch a glimpse of the former Migos rapper. Quavo shared some of the highlights on his Instagram. In his post, the rapper captioned the photos with “REAL Rocket Power.” Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude for the fans’ support. He also hinted at future pop-ups in different cities, asking his followers, “What city next?”

Just a few days prior, Quavo and Offset reunited at a candlelight vigil. It took place to honor their late group mate, Takeoff. June 18 would have been the rapper’s 29th birthday. Photos emerged showing the pair engaged in conversation at the memorial. This suggests that there may have been a potential reconciliation between them. This public appearance marked their first time together since the Migos’ split in 2022.

Are Quavo And Offset Putting Their Beef Behind Them?

Earlier this year, reports surfaced about a physical altercation between Offset and Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. According to TMZ, tensions rose when Offset was asked by the Recording Academy to join Quavo on stage. The pair were supposed to unite for a tribute to TakeOff. However, Quavo apparently refused to allow Offset to participate. Still, the rapper has denied that any physical altercation took place. There was still some sort of drama, though.

No video evidence of the alleged fight between Quavo and Offset was released. However, Entertainment Tonight obtained a clip showing Cardi B yelling at multiple people backstage. Cardi expressed her disapproval to both Offset and Quavo. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all!” she said, chastising them. “This is not right!” She later dismissed reporters’ questions about the incident. During the Grammy Awards, Quavo paid tribute to his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You” alongside the Maverick City Music choir during the In Memoriam segment.