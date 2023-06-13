Quavious Keyate Marshall, better known as Quavo, is a name synonymous with the hip-hop trio Migos. But what is the net worth of this chart-topping artist in 2023?

Quavo’s Net Worth in 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated net worth of Quavo in 2023 is a staggering $28 million. This figure is a testament to his successful music career and business ventures.

Quavo’s Journey In Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos perform onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Quavo, along with Offset and Takeoff, formed Migos, which quickly became a sensation in the hip-hop world. Their unique style and catchy hooks led to several hits, contributing to Quavo’s wealth. Beyond Migos, Quavo has also made a name for himself as a solo artist. His debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, further adding to his income and reputation.

Quavo’s Entrepreneurial Success & Influence

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 24: Quavo attends Floyd Mayweather’s birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

In addition to his music, Quavo has ventured into business. His clothing line and brand partnerships have diversified his income and increased his net worth. Quavo’s net worth is impressive, but his influence on hip-hop is even more significant. His distinctive style and ability to create infectious hooks have made him a trendsetter in the genre.

Quavo’s Philanthropic Efforts

INDIO, CA – APRIL 22: Quavo of Migos performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 22, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

While not directly contributing to his net worth, Quavo’s philanthropy is worth noting. He’s been involved in several charitable efforts, using his platform to give back to his community. Quavo’s net worth in 2023 mirrors his successful music career, business ventures, and impact on the hip-hop scene. With a net worth of $28 million, Quavo has proven that skill, originality, and business savvy can lead to significant financial success. His story uplifts many, showing that one can achieve both critical acclaim and substantial financial success with hard work, perseverance, and a distinctive artistic vision.