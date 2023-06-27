Quavo & Offset certainly had fans going wild from the comfort of their homes on Sunday night. Overall, this is due to their incredible performance at the BET Awards. Many people thought they would never see this take place. Although they had been beefing for over a year, they came back together to honor Takeoff. It was a massive performance that felt cathartic for so many reasons. Moreover, it has led to lots of speculation about what the future may be for these two legendary artists.

According to TMZ, there are a few things to consider about the Quavo & Offset reunion. First and foremost, they have actually been cool for a few months at this point. However, they only went public with their rekindled camaraderie over the weekend. This is obviously a good sign as some were fearful that Sunday was some sort of one-off event. That said, fans should be wary of getting their hopes up in regard to new Migos music. For now, both men are going to hold off on a collab.

Read More: Quavo’s “Rocket Power” Pop-Up Draws Big Crowds In Paris

Quavo & Offset Are Cool

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Quavo and Offset attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

As the outlet reports, neither has an interest in dropping a collaborative song or album right now. Additionally, it is very much unknown whether or not they would call themselves Migos. What is known at this point, however, is that no one will replace Takeoff. Instead, it would simply remain a duo. This will come as good news to fans who want the group to keep its sanctity. After all, Takeoff is truly irreplaceable and it would be jarring to see someone else in the group.

Hopefully, Quavo & Offset drop something in the future. However, it is understandable that they are taking a bit of a break for now. They just started becoming cool again, and that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to make music together again. Let us know what you think about their recent decision, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world.

Read More: Quavo Shares Pics From Meet-Up With Offset On Takeoff’s Birthday

[Via]