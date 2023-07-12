Quavo has been hard at work getting his second solo album, Rocket Power, ready for a late-2023 release. The latest news comes straight from the musical artist’s Instagram. On Wednesday, he captioned a video with “Shidd I’m Thinkin Bout Droppin This Friday!” The video shows Quavo at a music video shoot with his buddies, a sample of one of his latest tracks blasting in the background. While he’s no doubt in the middle of producing the music video for the song that was playing, the Migos rapper is getting antsy about releasing new music.

The handheld video ends with a black screen and a single word in white: “Friday.” That all but guarantees a new Quavo song is dropping in two days. This project has been a labor of love and loss as he continues to process the tragic death of his nephew and Migos group member Takeoff. The third member of the rap group, Offset, is looking to drop his debut solo album as well, signaling a potential hiatus for the collaborators.

Quavo’s “Rocket Power” Coming Soon?

Quavo has been doing some off-the-cuff marketing for Rocket Power, with him and Future hitting the club earlier this week with a ton of cash and promotional aspirations. Before that, he was partying with Future and, apparently, all of pop culture at Michael Rubin’s white-out party the weekend of the 4th of July. He was hanging out with the likes of Travis Scott, Tom Brady, and Kevin Hart. Despite all of the partying, Quavo has obviously been hard at work to give the people more music to vibe to.

New Quavo music would be a tremendous gift for hip-hop fans. With many artists out on tour and Post Malone yet to drop his album, Austin, the runway is clear for Quavo to make a summer splash with Rocket Power. However, his main goal is to make his late nephew proud with his music. Seeing as he wants to drop new music now, he must feel that the product is ready, and we can’t wait for the tunes.

