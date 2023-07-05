Travis Scott and Chase B are two artists who know each other very well. Of course, this is because Chase B is Travis’ DJ. They have gone on tour together countless times, and it has led to memorable moments. Overall, they are a great duo. Moreover, Chase B has begun releasing music of his own. Among his songs is the incredible “Ring Ring,” which dropped back in May. This is a track that features the likes of Travis, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and Don Toliver.

When the song was first released, a lot of fans were wondering what happened to the original version they had heard in snippets. This version featured some extra vocals from Travis Scott at the beginning. Well, Chase B was paying attention to a lot of your comments. We know this because he just came through with an official “Extended Version” of the track. This version is only 19 seconds longer, however, the extra sonics go a very long way here.

More Travis Scott Ahead Of “UTOPIA”

Firstly, the song opens up with some extra vocal lines from Travis Scott, who adds an extra bit of atmosphere to the track. Moreover, the verses from Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, and Quavo remain largely untouched. That said, the song is still a great bop for the summer, and it will be hard for fans to deny that. If you were one of those people clamoring for this version of the track, then you certainly will not be disappointed.

Hopefully, we hear more from Travis Scott soon. He has been teasing UTOPIA quite a bit, and for now, it seems like it could be released in the month of July. Only time will tell whether or not that actually comes to fruition. Let us know what you think of this new version of “Ring Ring,” in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had two twenty five, I spent that shit right out my pocket

And pulled up to that lot and told the dealer, I gotta cop it

You think you goin’ big-on-big-on-big, you need to stop it

You went and dropped your shit, it didn’t hit, you went and flopped it