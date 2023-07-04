Michael Rubin through one hell of a party this holiday weekend. His Independence Day celebration was chock full of celebrities, all dressed in white. One particular guest, hip-hop legend Quavo, was gracious enough to let his fans see some of the amazing moments from the summer bash. On his Instagram, he captioned a collage of photos with “All White Bricks!” The first pic is iconic, with host Michael Rubin centered, football great Tom Brady to the left, Travis Scott to the right, and Quavo tucked in the middle of it all.

Tom Brady has been partying fairly hard since his second (perhaps final) retirement from NFL football. And Travis Scott, recently cleared of all criminal and civil charges from the tragic Astroworld crowd crush in 2021, is seen flashing a peace sign in front of his face. Michael Rubin is at the top of the comments, saying, “First pic such a good memory – remember nothing after!” The other photos offer a glimpse of the star-studded event’s wide-ranging guest list.

Quavo Shows Who Wore White At The Michael Rubin Hampton Party

In the second photo, you can see Odell Beckham, Jr., chopping it up with Quavo and Philly rapper Meek Mill. More sports celebs were there, too; in the fifth pic, NBA superstar James Harden is arguing with comedian Kevin Hart. However, the argument was more funny than anything; you can see Quavo smiling in the background.

Plenty of famous people were in the Hamptons this weekend. Michael Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics, the apparel company for any and all sports league merchandise. His contact list on his phone must be a mile long. He used this power to get all the celebrities to show up. Social media is blowing up today with posts from the party. We’ll keep it locked in when new content from the Fourth of July party drops. For now, we know that Quavo, Tom Brady, and Travis Scott were having the time of their lives.

