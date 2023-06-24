Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL in February 2023. It marked the end of a 20-year career that turned Brady from a sixth-round pick into the greatest quarterback in league history. Due to start a ten-year broadcasting contract with Fox in 2024, Brady has been using his time to relax, spend time with his kids, and explore some other ventures.

Despite a small saga involving his purchase of a minority stake in the Raiders, Brady has mostly avoided the sports limelight. Furthermore, Brady was forced to reiterate that his retirement was permanent. Instead, he’s been traveling the world with his kids. Previously, Brady stated that he had opted to delay his broadcasting contract by a year in order to be able to spend prolonged quality time with his family. Brady has three children with two women – Jack, Ben, and Vivian.

Brady Looks Good Post-Retirement

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 11. Former American football star Tom Brady and Jelena Djokovic, wife of Novak Djokovic of Serbia react along with his team during his match against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Mens Singles Final on Court Philippe Chatrier during the 2023 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Brady looked like he could still play another few years in photographs acquired by Page Six. The images were snapped by paparazzi in Greece, who caught the NFL great spending time with his kids. Enjoying the beautiful weather in the Mediterranean, the Bradys were posted up on a megayacht called Madsummer. After swimming and jet-skiing, Brady returned to the yacht to relax, removing his wetsuit in the process.

That’s when the telephoto lens confirmed that Brady was keeping it tight despite his retirement. With a nice tan, good muscle definition, and some rock-hard abs, the 45-year-old was rocking some serious zaddy vibes. Brady has spent most of the past few months cruising around Europe with his kids. He’s been present for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Furthermore, he even found time to post up with DiCaprio and MrBeast. Follow all the latest celebrity news here at HotNewHipHop.

