Quavo Teases Moving Music Video For “Hold Me”

Quavo recently took to social media, sharing a preview of a new music video with followers. The touching video is for the song “Hold Me,” from his latest release Rocket Power. The performer is surrounded by friends and family wearing Takeoff t-shirts in the teaser, sending off memorial lanterns in honor of the late artist. Quavo raps about leaning on loved ones amid hard times in the emotional track, reflecting on his nephew’s passing.

Quavo dropped Rocket Power earlier this week, his second full-length solo album. It acts as a tribute to Takeoff, even boasting posthumous features from the artist on “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins.” Quavo chronicles his grieving process on the LP, with lyrics about moving forward and celebrating Takeoff’s legacy. “Lost my nephew to gunplay and smoke sh*t / Lost my dawgs to some petty a** ho sh*t / I guess you look at me ’cause I’m the oldest

We was the closеst (On God),” he rhymes on “Hold Me.”

Quavo Pays Homage To Takeoff

The new teaser has supporters eagerly-awaiting the music video, sounding off in the comments section. Rocket Power has already managed to become a fan-favorite, also boasting features from Future, Young Thug, and more. It follows his first solo effort, 2018’s Quavo Huncho. “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy,” Quavo explained earlier this summer. “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now.”

Takeoff was tragically shot in 2020, leading to his untimely death at the age of 28. Since his passing, both of his former Migos group mates have paid tribute to the late artist. Quavo and Offset gave a touching performance in his honor at the 2023 BET Awards, which gained the respect of fans and peers alike. Following the tragedy, Quavo told his late nephew, “You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

