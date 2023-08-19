Quavo’s “Rocket Power” Set For Modest First Week Sales

Rocket Power is the latest album from Quavo. A quasi-tribute to Takeoff, Rocket Power is Quavo’s first solo album since 2018’s Quavo Huncho and his first release since Migos’ final album, 2021’s Culture III. Rocket Power is a Quavo-heavy album, with just three features. “Patty Cake” features Takeoff, “Turn Yo Clic Up” features Future, and “Focused” features Young Thug.

Quavo Huncho peaked at #2 five years ago but unfortunately for Quavo, it doesn’t appear as though Rocket Power is going to have the same impact on the Billboard charts. According to HDD, the album is projected to sell 27,000-32,000 copies in its first week, which should be good enough for a top-20 debut. However, it likely won’t climb too high in that section of the chart. The top five are pretty set right now. At the time of writing, the top five on the Billboard 200 are UTOPIA, One Day At A Time, Barbie: The Album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and Midnights. All five albums shot up the charts this week, as did the #6 album, Lover.

Rocket Power Pales In Comparison To Other Releases

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 17: Quavo attends the Rocket Power Album Listening Party on August 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Quavo is not the only major artist who will be debuting on the Billboard 200 next week. Unreal Unearth, the latest album from Irish folk singer Hozier also dropped this week. Per HDD, the first-week projections on that project are 45,000-55,000, which should see Unreal Unearth debut in the top ten. The album includes one feature, with American rocker Brandi Carlile appearing on “Damage Gets Done”.

The release of Rocket Power also came with the release of a music video for the single “Hold Me”. While a solo single, it serves as one of the album’s biggest goodbyes to Takeoff. Shot in Paris, the video features a sea of people wearing Takeoff t-shirts and features lyrics specifically about Quavo’s mourning for his lost nephew.

