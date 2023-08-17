Quavo’s Assistant Sues Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Died For Negligence

About nine months after the tragic loss of Takeoff, his friends and family are still seeking justice for his passing. Moreover, Quavo’s assistant Joshua Washington, who accompanied him and Take the night suspects shot the latter, sued the location of the tragedy, 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. The lawsuit against the venue, its owners, and property managers alleges gross negligence of security measures and emergency responses to the shooting. In fact, Washington was one of three other individuals who sustained injuries as a result of it, with the late Migo being the only casualty. Readers may remember that Kirsnick Khari Ball’s mother, Titania Davenport, also sued the entertainment venue for similar reasons.

Furthermore, her suit also brought forth allegations that the venue ignored calls for stricter security amid rumors that it became a crime hotspot. She seeks “compensatory, special, economic, consequential, general, punitive, and all other damages permissible under Texas law.” However, it’s unclear as of writing this article what outcome Washington seeks from this new legal action, although they’re assumedly similar damages. Regardless, this means that there’s now more pressure than ever on the venue to answer for their supervision.

Quavo & Takeoff Performing In 2018

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Recording artists Quavo and Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Still, 810 Billiards & Bowling issued a public denial of any responsibility in this tragic incident, which Davenport’s lawsuit aimed to disprove. “[The] Defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff],” the suit alleges. “Social media posting in advance of the party made it clear that not only basic security measures needed to be followed, but advance planning and consideration should have been taken into account.

“Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed at the subject premises and in the surrounding area, but negligently failed to protect invitees like [Takeoff] from the risks of violent crime,” it continued. “Defendants negligently failed to take necessary and unique precautions due to the specific event and the attendees. [They] knew that based on the nature of the party, celebrities would more likely than not be in attendance and potentially be the targets of crime.” We’ll see if this additional lawsuit will result in true accountability for the venue. For more news and the latest updates on Quavo and Takeoff, log back into HNHH.

