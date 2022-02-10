bowling alley
- MusicDaBaby's Bowling Alley Brawl Earns Him Second LawsuitBrandon Bills claims to have been physically and psychologically harmed as a result of the altercation, and Corbin Bowl denies any wrongdoing.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuavo's Assistant Sues Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Died For NegligenceTakeoff's mother had also sued 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAshanti Twerks In An Atlanta Bowling Alley With Her Mom: WatchAshanti was backin' it up like a pro in public.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTrey Songz Takes Plea In Bowling Alley Fight CaseTrey Songz has seen more severe charges dropped in exchange for a guilty plea.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTrey Songz Turns Himself In After Previously Denying Bowling Alley Brawl With Woman & ManThe alleged incident took place back in October in New York City.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDaBaby Bowling Alley Fight Investigation Hits A Large SnagAuthorities are still trying to get to the bottom of DaBaby's infamous bowling alley brawl.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsYoung Thug’s Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Reportedly Killed In Bowling Alley ShootingLaKevia Jackson was allegedly attending her best friend’s birthday when a dispute broke out over a bowling ball.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDaBaby Claims Self-Defense In Bowling Alley BrawlAfter footage of a brawl between DaBaby's crew and DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills surfaced, DaBaby is now claiming self-defense. By Brianna Lawson
- AnticsDaBaby Loses Bowling Privileges After Vicious Fight With DaniLeigh's BrotherDaBaby has lost his bowling privileges.By Alex Zidel
- GramTwitter Trolls DaBaby & DaniLeigh's Brother After Fight Footage Goes ViralTwitter trolls DaBaby and Brandon Bills following their bowling alley brawl.By Aron A.