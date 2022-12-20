Trey Songz seemingly thought he was in the clear following a New York City fight between him and two others earlier this fall. However, a new report from TMZ reveals that the R&B vocalist did end up turning himself in to authorities as a result of the allegations against him.

According to the outlet’s law enforcement sources, the singer was feeling heat at the end of November over the reported altercation. Specifically, he’s facing accusations of striking two people in the face at a bowling alley in October. One of the victims, a woman, was in the hospital afterward to get treatment for her injuries.

When the news first broke, it was said that Songz “punched her in the face repeatedly and dragged her by her hair.” Additionally, sources note that she was an employee at the establishment where the fight went down.

The second victim, a man, claims the Virginia native punched him in the eye. Following the brawl, he allegedly refused any medical treatment.

Immediately, reps for the 38-year-old denied the gossip. From the sounds of the latest reports, his attorney, Mitch Schuster, also believes his client is innocent.

Trey Songz attends inBetweeners & D&G, powered by UNXD. DGFamily NFT.NYC Party at TAO Uptown on June 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images For INBETWEENERS x DOLCE & GABBANA)

“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved,” he informed TMZ recently. “While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Currently, Songz is not behind bars. He previously turned himself in at an NYPD station last month. After going through booking and getting a desk appearance ticket for assault, he later left.

A motive for the alleged bowling alley beatdown remains unknown. Additionally, we’re unsure when the “Na Na” hitmaker will have his day in court.

