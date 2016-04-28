turned in
- MusicMaxo Kream Turns Himself In Over RICO CaseThe Houston MC posted on Instagram that he'll "never fold," and is going back to jail for some "light s**t."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTrey Songz Turns Himself In After Previously Denying Bowling Alley Brawl With Woman & ManThe alleged incident took place back in October in New York City.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGunna Saw Family & Got Business In Order Before Turning Himself In: ReportWhile Thugger was already behind bars, Gunna was putting in work to tie up any loose ends.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsGiants' Deandre Baker Turns Himself In Amid Armed Robbery AllegationsDeandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have been accused of an armed robbery at a cookout.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeR. Kelly's GF Joycelyn Savage Charged After Fighting His Other GF Azriel ClaryJoycelyn Savage reportedly turned herself in.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeAlabama Rapper NoCap Turns Himself Into Police Custody Following Alleged ShootingNoCap is in custody following his alleged shooting incident few weeks back.By Kevin Goddard
- Music21 Savage Turns Himself In On Felony Theft Charges21 Savage surrenders for a charge unrelated to his ICE arrest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Trashes Joe Budden For Criticizing Cardi B On His ShowOffset was not impressed by how Joe Budden addressed his wife on "State of the Culture."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Fans Are Ecstatic About Cardi B Turning Herself InThe Barbs are having a field day today.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Will Reportedly Be Charged With Sex Crime Upon SurrenderingHarvey Weinstein plans to turn himself in tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- SportsConor McGregor Turns Himself Into NYPD After UFC Bus AttackConor McGregor detained by NYPD after UFC bus attack.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMystikal Turns Himself In After Warrant Issued For His ArrestThe rapper's bail is set at $2M.By Aron A.
- NewsSchoolBoy Q Has Turned In His Next AlbumAccording to Schoolboy Q, his new album is all finished and turned in ready to go.By Kevin Goddard