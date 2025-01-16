Busta Rhymes Reportedly Turns Himself In For Alleged Assault Of His Assistant

The details around this are still a bit hazy.

Busta Rhymes reportedly turned himself in on Tuesday (January 14) over an alleged assault incident with an assistant, according to TMZ. Per the outlet, he received a desk appearance ticket – meaning that he will have to resolve the matter in court – as well as charges of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, attempted assault, and harassment. The "I'm On 4.0" rapper allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a 50-year-old man who worked for him at around 10 AM in Brooklyn on Friday (January 10), which eventually got more physical. He reportedly punched the left side of his assistant's face.

Then, Busta Rhymes allegedly fled the scene after the alleged assault, and the supposed assistant went to the hospital with police and paramedics following a 911 call. So far, it seems like neither party has addressed the matter at press time, but perhaps the coming days or weeks will provide those curious with a bit more information. It might not be the most shocking thing that he's done as of late, though, as a lot of fans expressed surprise at his weight loss reveal.

Busta Rhymes Performing At The 2023 Grammys
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star (not pictured) perform as part of a tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless, this alleged assault situation remains pretty vague as of writing this article, although Busta Rhymes going to the police a few days after the supposed incident to turn himself in certainly indicates some admittance of wrongdoing on his behalf. The question is whether or not he wanted to do so or if he's in a legal bind. Either way, the GNX fan might explain this in the near future or come through with some other remarks about the matter. Rappers can get in situations like these from time to time, and fans are always curious as to what goes down.

But there are those who will defend Busta Rhymes when these types of accusations come up, especially when they lean more on the scandalous or frankly bigoted side. For example, Wack 100 staunchly confronted a bodyguard who claimed that Busta is gay, demanding that he answer his questions directly. This alleged assault situation is completely different, but folks will likely step up to clear the air, as well.

