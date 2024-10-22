Busta Rhymes Goes Off During Heated Exchange At The Airport: Watch

Busta Rhymes appeared to be furious in the viral clip.

Busta Rhymes got into it with someone at the Detroit Metro Airport over the weekend in a new clip obtained by TMZ. The video of the incident shows him screaming profanities at a man in a suit outside of the building. "F*** you," he repeatedly yells at one point. It's difficult to make out what the other man says at any point in the video.

It's unclear what prompted the heated argument or how it ended, but Busta was clearly not happy. As the clip continues to circulate on social media, he has yet to speak out to provide any context. "Busta don’t play around," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to the clip. Another added: "Don’t f*ck with busta."

Busta Rhymes Performs During The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

It's unclear where Busta was traveling to, but he ended up making an appearance at the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance in New York City later in the week. At the event, he spoke with Extra and made headlines for his controversial stance on the allegations surrounding Diddy. In discussing the topic, he advised fans to reserve judgment on the Bad Boy mogul until "the truth is undisputed." Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and plans to argue his case in court.

Busta Rhymes Gets Into Shouting Match At The Airport