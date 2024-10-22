Busta Rhymes Advises Fans To "Mind They Damn Business" When It Comes To Diddy's Allegations

Busta Rhymes is reserving judgment until "the truth is undisputed."

Busta Rhymes says that people should be reserving judgment when it comes to Diddy and the allegations he's been facing in recent months. Speaking about the Bad Boy mogul during an interview with Extra, Busta also argued that the alleged situation has nothing to do with hip-hop as a whole.

“His situation is not a hip-hop situation,” Busta explained, as caught by AllHipHop. “And I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation. I think a lot of times, people don’t realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding of outside of what you’re being told.”

Busta Rhymes Attends Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Busta Rhymes attends the 2024 Rock & Roll. Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket. Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

As for fans rushing to condemn Diddy over his recent arrest, Busta added: “The one thing that we should take away from what I’m saying is everybody probably need to mind they damn business until the truth is undisputed. At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly for everyone involved. It’s unfortunate, because I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, and I’m talking about for the victims and I’m talking about for Diddy. So, I’m gonna leave it there. And I’m gonna mind my business, and hopefully everybody can find it in they hearts to keep they opinion to theyself and just know that everytime you voice an opinion, you might be hurting somebody."

Busta Rhymes Speaks On Diddy's Legal Situation