Busta Rhymes Advises Fans To "Mind They Damn Business" When It Comes To Diddy's Allegations

BYCole Blake347 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
66th GRAMMY Awards - 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Busta Rhymes speaks onstage during the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Busta Rhymes is reserving judgment until "the truth is undisputed."

Busta Rhymes says that people should be reserving judgment when it comes to Diddy and the allegations he's been facing in recent months. Speaking about the Bad Boy mogul during an interview with Extra, Busta also argued that the alleged situation has nothing to do with hip-hop as a whole.

“His situation is not a hip-hop situation,” Busta explained, as caught by AllHipHop. “And I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation. I think a lot of times, people don’t realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding of outside of what you’re being told.”

Read More: Shyne Continues To Allege He Was The "Fall Guy" In Nightclub Shooting Involving Diddy

Busta Rhymes Attends Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Busta Rhymes attends the 2024 Rock & Roll. Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket. Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

As for fans rushing to condemn Diddy over his recent arrest, Busta added: “The one thing that we should take away from what I’m saying is everybody probably need to mind they damn business until the truth is undisputed. At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly for everyone involved. It’s unfortunate, because I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, and I’m talking about for the victims and I’m talking about for Diddy. So, I’m gonna leave it there. And I’m gonna mind my business, and hopefully everybody can find it in they hearts to keep they opinion to theyself and just know that everytime you voice an opinion, you might be hurting somebody."

Busta Rhymes Speaks On Diddy's Legal Situation

Check out Busta's full comments with Extra below. Diddy is currently residing at a jail in Brooklyn. He's awaiting trial for his charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Be on the lookout for further updates on Busta Rhymes and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Goes Off On Essence Festival Crowd: “F*ck Your Phone!”

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...