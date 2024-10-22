Shyne Continues To Allege He Was The "Fall Guy" In Nightclub Shooting Involving Diddy

Shyne reflects on the incident in a new documentary.

Shyne is continuing to allege he was merely the "fall guy" in the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting that resulted in him spending almost a decade behind bars. Reflecting on the incident during the new Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne, the former rapper said: "I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy. I spent ten years in prison but I was able to move on. There’s a time to pivot, there’s a time to transition.”

Both Shyne and Diddy were arrested for the incident originally, but the Bad Boy mogul ended up getting acquitted of all charges. As for the new documentary, it'll be hitting Hulu on November 18. A logline for the project caught by AllHipHop reads: "His journey is one of redemption, resilience, and transformation. This documentary provides an intimate look at Shyne’s personal evolution as he navigates fame, incarceration and a return home to Belize, where he finds new purpose and strives to lead his country to a brighter future."

Shyne Poses With Diddy During London Concert

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Shyne and Diddy onstage at O2 Shepherd's Bush. Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Its release comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for his charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes. Shyne previously reflected on his former collaborator's arrest during a press conference, last month. “This is someone who in essence testified against me when I was on trial, when I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud,” he stated at the time. “I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me and he contributed; he pretty much sent me to prison.”

Shyne Reflects On Nightclub Shooting