Diddy Allegedly Hits Shyne With Cease-&-Desist In Response To New Hulu Documentary

Diddy has labeled the allegations "unequivocally false."

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly fired off a cease-and-desist letter in response to allegations made during Hulu's new documentary, The Honorable Shyne. According to Page Six, he isn't trying to block the release of the film, but wants to set the story straight. The film details the career of Diddy's former Bad Boy protégé, Shyne, who alleges that he took the fall for Combs in an infamous nightclub shooting back in 1999.

“Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to ‘take the fall’ or ‘sacrificed’ him by directing witnesses to testify against him. These claims are unequivocally false. Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the [1999 incident] and has consistently maintained his innocence,” and, “Mr. Combs appreciates the path Mr. Barrow has pursued and wishes him continued success. It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations.”

LONDON. ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Shyne and Diddy onstage at O2 Shepherd's Bush. Empire in a special one night only event at O2. Shepherd's Bush. Empire on November 07, 2023, in London. England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

In the documentary, Shyne recalls his conviction for the 1999 nightclub shooting, in which three bystanders sustained injuries. Both he and Diddy were originally charged, but Diddy was fully acquitted. Now, Shyne says Diddy's ways are “coming to light,” and remarked in the documentary: “Because when I said it [at the time], everyone was partying and having a great time with Diddy while I was left to rot in prison."

Hulu Releases "The Honorable Shyne"

The Honorable Shyne hit Hulu on November 18th, two months after authorities arrested Combs on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. While awaiting trial in the case, he remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's currently working on a fourth attempt at getting out on bail. He's pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations against him. Check out the trailer for The Honorable Shyne below. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.