Diddy Slams Shyne In Response To Former Bad Boy Artist Calling Him "Demonic"

Shyne thinks Diddy made him a "fall guy" for a 1999 shooting.

Shyne is hard at work promoting his upcoming Hulu documentary, which releases on Monday (November 18), and is dragging Diddy through the mud while doing so. The former Bad Boy artist and rapper – plus politician – had a lot of interviews recently, such as with Stephen A. Smith and with Good Morning America, in which he talks about how Sean Combs allegedly made him a scapegoat in a 1999 club shooting case. Now, according to TMZ, the Bad Boy mogul has reportedly responded to these allegations via a statement from a legal representative that the outlet reportedly obtained. It slams the accusations that the Belizean multi-hyphenate was a "sacrificial lamb" in a "demonic" scheme.

"Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s [Shyne's] allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to 'take the fall' or 'sacrificed' him by directing witnesses to testify against him," Diddy's representative reportedly relayed to TMZ Hip Hop. "These claims are unequivocally false. Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the 1999 Club New York incident and has consistently maintained his innocence. He cannot accept or condone any characterization of his actions as 'demonic' or 'malicious.' Mr. Combs appreciates the path Mr. Barrow has pursued and wishes him continued success. It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations. Mr. Combs trusts that responsible journalism will weigh both the established legal outcomes and Mr. Combs’ positive, longstanding support for those he has worked with."

Diddy At An Andrew Gillum Rally

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, not everyone believes Shyne's theory that Diddy set him up as a fall guy in that 1999 shooting case. For example, Funk Flex blasted him for running with this accusation, alleging that he's totally misrepresenting the situation for his personal gain.