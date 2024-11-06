Shyne Congratulates Donald Trump On Return To The Presidency

2024 National Action Network Convention Ribbon Cutting
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Shyne Barrow attends the 2024 National Action Network Convention Ribbon Cutting on April 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The message from Shyne isn't going over well with his followers.

Shyne shared a congratulatory statement for Donald Trump on Wednesday morning after he won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris. Taking to Instagram, the Belizean rapper and politician emphasized that the country is committed to strengthening their relations.

"The Opposition and people of Belize congratulate our friends in the U.S. on having fair, free and peaceful elections," he began. "We congratulate the President elect of the United States, Donald J Trump, on his victory. We wish President elect Trump and the American people well as Belize remains committed to strengthening the strong bilateral relations shared by our Nations for the last 43 years."

Donald Trump Declares Victory

Donald Trump holds hands with his wife Melania at his Election Night Watch. Party at the Palm Beach County Convention. Center after becoming the 47th President of the United States. © Damon Higgins/PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS/USA. TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The congratulatory message isn't going over well with Shyne's followers. "Shyne, you could have left this post in your drafts," one user commented. Another theorized: "The only reason it was peaceful was because he won…..anything else would have been uncivilized, which we all saw." One more responded: "The people of Belize DO NOT CONGRATULATE this man."

Shyne Reacts To Donald Trump Winning The Presidency

Check out Shyne's full statement on the election below. In addition to Trump winning the presidency, the Associated Press reports that Republicans have won control of the U.S. Senate. This will allow Trump significantly more freedom in the picks for his Cabinet as well as choices for Supreme Court justices if any vacancies arise. Kamala Harris has yet to concede the race but is scheduled to speak at 4:00 PM, EST today, when she's expected to do so. The House of Representatives has yet to be decided, and those races could take days to determine. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shyne on HotNewHipHop.

