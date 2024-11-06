Boosie Badazz Begs Donald Trump For A Presidential Pardon

Boosie Badazz is looking towards the President-elect for help.

Boosie Badazz is already asking Donald Trump for a presidential pardon less than 24 hours after he won the election over Kamala Harris. Boosie brought up the gun charges he's facing in San Diego and asked the 78-year-old, who will take over in January, for help.

"CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g. THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED!!" Boosie wrote in all caps. "SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE!! THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL."

Donald Trump Declares Victory During Mar-a-Lago Watch Party

Surrounded by family members and supporters, Donald Trump makes his acceptance speech during his Election Night Watch Party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center after becoming the 47th President of the United States on November 5, 2024. © DAMON HIGGINS / PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boosie concluded by asking Donald Trump not to provide immunity to police officers. "Oh one more thing can u sit down with me n talk about U GIVING POLICE immunity," he wrote. "I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES sh*t killing me."

Boosie Badazz Asks For A Parden From Donald Trump