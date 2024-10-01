Boosie Badazz Emotionally Begs For Daughter's Forgiveness Over Hurtful Statements

Boosie's homophobia is starting to get out of hand now.

Overall, Boosie Badazz has not been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, to say the least. While he claims to not have anything against them, his words do speak volumes. They certainly did with the daughter of Boosie Badazz, Poison Ivi. She was deeply hurt over her dad's destructive comments that he spewed on a live edition of Yung Miami's Caresha Please podcast. Essentially, he doesn't want her openly lesbian daughter to "contaminate" his other six girls and wants all of them to "bring me grandchildren the right way". This prompted an emotional and angered response from Poison Ivi, saying, "Emotionally, mentally, you suck... And I know you suck with that cause you'd rather go to the Internet and have a conversation with the Internet about your kids before you come to us".

Now, according to AllHipHop, Boosie Badazz is looking for her to forgive him for what he said. He posted a collage of photos of the two of them together and coupled it with an emotional plea. "I SAID SOME THINGS N I DIDNT KNOW ITLL HURT U. YO DADDY TRULY SORRY N I HOPE U CAN FORGIVE ME", he began. "LIVE N YO TRUTH N JUST KNOW THAT U ALWAYS MY BABY NO MATTER WHAT... ACCEPT MY PUBLIC APOLOGY. “DADDY COULDVE SAID IT N A BETTER WAY... U MY BABY N WILL ALWAYS BE DAT #daddybaby HOPE WE CAN TALK".

Boosie Badazz Wants His Daughter To Know He Loves Her Regardless

He also reshared a clip of Poison Ivi participating in a #HelpMe challenge posted by Real Boston Richey. He hyped her up, saying, "U MIGHT AS WELL END DA COMPETITION MY BABY WON DIS. SHE JUST LIKE HER DADDY EVERYTHING GON GET HANDLED". Poison has yet to respond and who knows how long it will take, and that's if she decides to.

