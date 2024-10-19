Boosie Badazz’s Daughter Says He Doesn’t Support Her Music Career

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to family drama. Last month, for example, he earned a great deal of backlash for his remarks about his daughter Iviona Hatch on Yung Miami's podcast, Caresha Please. Iviona, who also goes by Poison Ivy, is openly gay. Unfortunately, this means that Boosie isn't comfortable having her and her partner around his other children.
"I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown. Because I don't want it to contaminate her other... It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way," he explained.
Iviona Hatch Discusses Her Father Boosie Badazz
This sparked a response from Iviona, who made it clear that she didn't appreciate him discussing their personal issues publicly. "Emotionally, mentally, you suck," she explained at the time. "Like, I would respect if you just say, just one time, just say, 'My daughter know how I feel about that, can we move on to the next question?'" He later apologized, claiming that he never meant to hurt her with his remarks. Now, during a recent conversation with The Danza Project, she's opened up about the debacle. According to her, it was the first interview he's done that upset her.
Unfortunately, however, Iviona also said that she feels as though her father doesn't support her music career as much as he should. "Nah, not like he should," she responded when asked. After apologizing for his homophobic comments, he shared a video of Iviona participating in a #HelpMe challenge posted by Real Boston Richey. He praised her skills at the time, but clearly, she feels as though he hasn't been consistent.