Boosie Badazz’s Daughter Says He Doesn’t Support Her Music Career

BYCaroline Fisher482 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Iviona Hatch recently opened up about her father, Boosie Badazz.

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to family drama. Last month, for example, he earned a great deal of backlash for his remarks about his daughter Iviona Hatch on Yung Miami's podcast, Caresha Please. Iviona, who also goes by Poison Ivy, is openly gay. Unfortunately, this means that Boosie isn't comfortable having her and her partner around his other children.

"I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown. Because I don't want it to contaminate her other... It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way," he explained.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims Ralo Is "Obsessed" With Him After Latest Rant

Iviona Hatch Discusses Her Father Boosie Badazz

This sparked a response from Iviona, who made it clear that she didn't appreciate him discussing their personal issues publicly. "Emotionally, mentally, you suck," she explained at the time. "Like, I would respect if you just say, just one time, just say, 'My daughter know how I feel about that, can we move on to the next question?'" He later apologized, claiming that he never meant to hurt her with his remarks. Now, during a recent conversation with The Danza Project, she's opened up about the debacle. According to her, it was the first interview he's done that upset her.

Unfortunately, however, Iviona also said that she feels as though her father doesn't support her music career as much as he should. "Nah, not like he should," she responded when asked. After apologizing for his homophobic comments, he shared a video of Iviona participating in a #HelpMe challenge posted by Real Boston Richey. He praised her skills at the time, but clearly, she feels as though he hasn't been consistent. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's daughter Iviona claiming that he doesn't support her music career? Does this surprise you or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Emotionally Begs For Daughter's Forgiveness Over Hurtful Statements

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...