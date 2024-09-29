Boosie Badazz Clarifies Controversial Comments About Daughter’s Sexuality

BYCaroline Fisher710 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Recently, Boosie Badazz said he doesn't want his gay daughter to "contaminate" his other kids.

Recently, Boosie Badazz sat down with Yung Miami for a live version of her podcast, Caresha Please. During their conversation, he made a few remarks about his daughter Iviana, and her being openly gay. According to him, he doesn't want her to bring home a partner out of fear of their homosexuality somehow "contaminating" his other children.

"I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown. Because I don't want it to contaminate her other... It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way," he said. For obvious reasons, his comments were hurtful and offensive to many, including Iviana.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Believes Boosie Badazz Isn't A "Monster" And That He'll Make Amends With His Daughter

Boosie Badazz Says He Never Meant To Hurt His Daughter

She took to social media to respond, making it clear that she didn't appreciate her father's comments. According to her, he could have easily chosen to share his feelings with her directly instead of announcing them publicly. "Emotionally, mentally, you suck," she said. "Like, I would respect if you just say, just one time, just say, 'My daughter know how I feel about that, can we move on to the next question?'" Upon hearing his daughter's response, Boosie took to Instagram yesterday to clarify that his goal was not to hurt his daughter.

"NEVER MEANT TO HURT YOU," he captioned a photo of the two of them when Iviana was a kid. "DADDY BBY #iloveu." He went on to share various additional photos featuring her and his other children. "We all we got," he captioned one of them. What do you think of Boosie Badazz clarifying that he never meant to offend his daughter with his comments about her sexuality? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz's Daughter Claps Back At His Criticism Of Her Sexuality

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...