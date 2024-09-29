Boosie Badazz Clarifies Controversial Comments About Daughter’s Sexuality

Recently, Boosie Badazz said he doesn't want his gay daughter to "contaminate" his other kids.

Recently, Boosie Badazz sat down with Yung Miami for a live version of her podcast, Caresha Please. During their conversation, he made a few remarks about his daughter Iviana, and her being openly gay. According to him, he doesn't want her to bring home a partner out of fear of their homosexuality somehow "contaminating" his other children.

"I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown. Because I don't want it to contaminate her other... It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way," he said. For obvious reasons, his comments were hurtful and offensive to many, including Iviana.

Boosie Badazz Says He Never Meant To Hurt His Daughter

She took to social media to respond, making it clear that she didn't appreciate her father's comments. According to her, he could have easily chosen to share his feelings with her directly instead of announcing them publicly. "Emotionally, mentally, you suck," she said. "Like, I would respect if you just say, just one time, just say, 'My daughter know how I feel about that, can we move on to the next question?'" Upon hearing his daughter's response, Boosie took to Instagram yesterday to clarify that his goal was not to hurt his daughter.