Boosie Badazz's Daughter Claps Back At His Criticism Of Her Sexuality

Boosie Badazz consistently draws backlash for his lack of support concerning the LGBTQIA2+ community, even when it concerns his family. For those unaware, he was Yung Miami's latest guest on the Caresha Please podcast during REVOLT World 2024 last weekend, and footage from it hit the Internet around Friday (September 27). During their conversation, the Baton Rouge rapper explained why he doesn't allow his openly lesbian daughter Poison Ivi to bring her partner into his home. When the former City Girl asked why, he expressed fear over his daughter's sexuality "contaminating" the rest of his children. In other words, Boosie wants to shield his kids from homosexuality and queer identities.

"It was nothing," Boosie Badazz said of the matter. "I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown. Because I don't want it to contaminate her other... It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that's what I'ma stand on. If I don't want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, 'What's that, daddy?' to somebody she looks up to? It's not gonna come around. My grandfather didn't let it, my daddy didn't let it and I didn't let it."

Boosie's Daughter Responds

Now, Poison Ivi has responded to her father Boosie's new comments via Instagram Live. "Emotionally, mentally, you suck," she clapped back. "You suck, bruh. And I know you suck with that cause you'd rather go to the Internet and have a conversation with the Internet about your kids before you come to us and have that conversation." Ivi acknowledged him as a provider and said that she doesn't want to "disrespect" him because he's not "a bad father."