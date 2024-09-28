Boosie Badazz's Daughter Claps Back At His Criticism Of Her Sexuality

BYGabriel Bras Nevares87 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Rapper, Boosie reacts while court side during the New York Knicks game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Boosie thinks that she will "contaminate" his other kids.

Boosie Badazz consistently draws backlash for his lack of support concerning the LGBTQIA2+ community, even when it concerns his family. For those unaware, he was Yung Miami's latest guest on the Caresha Please podcast during REVOLT World 2024 last weekend, and footage from it hit the Internet around Friday (September 27). During their conversation, the Baton Rouge rapper explained why he doesn't allow his openly lesbian daughter Poison Ivi to bring her partner into his home. When the former City Girl asked why, he expressed fear over his daughter's sexuality "contaminating" the rest of his children. In other words, Boosie wants to shield his kids from homosexuality and queer identities.

"It was nothing," Boosie Badazz said of the matter. "I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown. Because I don't want it to contaminate her other... It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that's what I'ma stand on. If I don't want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, 'What's that, daddy?' to somebody she looks up to? It's not gonna come around. My grandfather didn't let it, my daddy didn't let it and I didn't let it."

Read More: King Harris Sets The Record Straight After T.I. & Boosie Badazz Gun Confrontation

Boosie's Daughter Responds

Now, Poison Ivi has responded to her father Boosie's new comments via Instagram Live. "Emotionally, mentally, you suck," she clapped back. "You suck, bruh. And I know you suck with that cause you'd rather go to the Internet and have a conversation with the Internet about your kids before you come to us and have that conversation." Ivi acknowledged him as a provider and said that she doesn't want to "disrespect" him because he's not "a bad father."

"I'm not finna get on here and go against the grain and go against my daddy," Poison Ivi continued. "Nobody finna make me do that. But it's like, you making me do that, they not even making me do that. You making me do that. You steady speaking on me, you steady. Like, I would respect if you just say, just one time, just say, 'My daughter know how I feel about that, can we move on to the next question?'" In a 2023 DJ Vlad interview, Boosie said he and his family still love her despite their intolerance of her sexuality.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Breaks Silence On His Arrest Warrant In Texas: Watch

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...