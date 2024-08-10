Boosie Badazz Reveals Why He Was "Pissed" After Seeing Lil Uzi Vert's Marc Jacobs Campaign

2023 One Music Festival - Day 2
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 29: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during Day 2 of One MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)
Boosie Badazz had a lot to say about the move.

Boosie Badazz says he was furious after seeing Lil Uzi Vert modeling in a dress for Marc Jacobs and that they look more like a "strong woman" than a man. He discussed the polarizing fashion ad during an interview with VladTV. He began by admitting that he was originally a fan of Uzi's music, but can't support them anymore.

"I was pissed. Before he was all doing that I was kinda f*cking with him," Boosie began. "I just don't agree with all his like sh*t these men be doing out here. How's somebody ever gonna raise a strong young man when you looking like a strong young woman? All these men who need to do that, your child looking at you. One day your child might ask you, 'Daddy, why you got on nail polish and all this stuff like Mommy.'" From there, Boosie got more passionate. "What you do follows you," he remarked. When Vlad brought up Uzi's relationship with JT, Boosie refused to comment.

Boosie Badazz Attends Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Boosie Badazz onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fans of VladTV praised Boosie for the remarks in the comments section on YouTube. One fan wrote: "Vlad is Chris Paul and Boosie is Blake Griffin. He’s gonna throw him the Oop and Boosies gonna throw it down every time." Another user praised him for not speaking on Uzi's relationship with JT. "Stickin' to the G-code: "I don't wanna talk about nobody's relationship," they wrote.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Lil Uzi Vert

Check out Boosie's full comments on Uzi and JT above. Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed his "Letter To The LGBT" track, Dwyane Wade's nail polish brand, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

