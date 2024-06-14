Lil Uzi Vert Faces The Wrath Of The Internet After Starring In Marc Jacobs Campaign

Lil Uzi Vert can't do much without being made fun of for it.

Lil Uzi Vert is an artist who has always had eclectic taste. From their music to their fashion sense, Uzi does whatever they want. However, this has led to some pretty disrespectful comments from fans. Some will purposely go out of their way to make homophobic comments, while others just straight-up ignore their preferred pronouns. It has gotten to the point where Uzi can't wear anything without being roasted for it. Case in point, is their recent participation in a Marc Jacobs campaign.

As you can see down below, Uzi posed for a collaboration between Stephen Sprouse & Marc Jacobs. Furthermore, the artist got to handle the 40th Anniversary Tote Bag. Unfortunately, this is what ultimately led to some of the clowning you will see in the comments section of Marc Jacobs' IG post. Once again, most of the jokes include people questioning Uzi's sexuality. However, there are others who just find all of this humorous, in general.

Lil Uzi Vert For Marc Jacobs

"JT girlfriend is so sassy," one person wrote. "It’s giving women of the year," said another. At least one person stood up for the artist, saying "Y’all he’s worth an astounding 25 million… I don’t think he cares what you think about him." Needless to say, Uzi's inclusion in the new campaign has been a bit divisive. Although considering the recent discourse surrounding the artist, this should not come as a surprise. Hopefully, fans leave Uzi alone, going forward.