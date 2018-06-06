fashion house
- MusicRihanna Launches Fenty Fashion Brand, Becoming 1st Woman To Do So With "LVMH"Rihanna comes clean, establishing her Fenty fashion brand with the likes of Louis Vuitton - Moët Hennessy.ByDevin Ch4.4K Views
- MusicRihanna Is Readying Her Very Own "Luxury Fashion House"Rihanna is following in the footsteps of Kanye West.ByDevin Ch1276 Views
- StreetwearThe Gucci x Dapper Dan Collection Has Everything You NeedGet your coins ready. ByChantilly Post4.1K Views
- MusicKanye West Offers His Condolences To Kate Spade's FamilyKanye West sparks the conversation on mental health.ByDevin Ch2.0K Views