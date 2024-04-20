Lil Uzi Vert's Bold Coachella Performance Has Social Media Users Split

Lil Uzi Vert is certainly no stranger to turning heads, and their latest appearance at Coachella was no exception. Yesterday, the hitmaker graced the stage at the California music fest, delivering hit after hit in a showstopping red fit. They rocked a bright red crop top with dramatic shoulder accents, which they paired with a pair of matching pants, red sneakers, and a Kelly Birkin bag. Unfortunately, however, not everyone was a fan. Countless social media users are weighing in on the bold look, and performance as a whole, and many aren't feeling it.

Of course, much of this is due to the fact that Uzi's look and onstage antics were a serious departure from what fans have come to expect from most rappers. It's clear that Uzi's feeling themself as of late, and is growing increasingly comfortable expressing themself to the fullest extent.

Lil Uzi Vert At Coachella

While many commenters are mostly concerned with Uzi's outfit, others are outraged by some of their suggestive dance moves. At one point in the set, they dropped down to the floor and began humping the air. They're facing similar criticism to that they received for last weekend's set when they vogued onstage.

Luckily, several of Uzi's fans are coming to their defense, and think the show was incredible. "What is Lil Uzi Vert doing at Coachella man we want 2016 Uzi back," one critical Twitter/X user says of their performance. A supporter writes, "[THEY] SUCH A BADDIE."

Social Media Reacts To Lil Uzi Vert's Coachella Set

What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert's recent performance at Coachella? Do you think they deserve all the backlash they're getting online, or are critics just overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to Uzi's Coachella set down below.

