How To Watch Coachella 2024 From Home: Line-Up, Set Times & More

Coachella 2024 is just around the corner, and whether you're unable to attend in person or simply prefer the comfort of your home, the festival has you covered. Taking place at the iconic Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, amidst the picturesque Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert, the festival spans two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2024. With the recent announcement of set times and an exciting multi-view feature on the official livestream, fans can immerse themselves in the experience from afar.

YouTube Partnership & Livestream Access

Once again, Coachella has partnered with YouTube to bring the festival to screens worldwide. This year, YouTube is introducing a multi-view feature, allowing viewers to watch up to four live performances simultaneously. Each stage will have its own dedicated live feed stream, providing fans with an unparalleled at-home festival experience. Access to the livestream is available through Coachella's YouTube channel, offering original footage, live performances, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

Coachella 2024 Line-Up Highlights

This year's line-up boasts an impressive array of talent, specifically with hip-hop-oriented acts like Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat headlining the festival alongside Lana Del Rey. Moreover, hip-hop and R&B fans could expect electrifying performances at Coachella 2024 from artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Chlöe, Skepta, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Jhene Aiko, Victoria Monet, Lil Yachty, BONES, Lupe Fiasco, Coi Leray, Ice Spice and more.

Set Times

For those planning their at-home Coachella experience, set times have been officially confirmed. Whether you're tuning in for a specific artist or exploring new sounds, here's a breakdown of the schedule:

Friday, April 12 - Coachella Stage

3:40-4:40 — Record Safari

4:45-5:30 — Young Miko

6:00-7:00 — Sabrina Carpenter

7:35-8:20 — Lil Uzi Vert

9:05-10:10 — Peso Pluma

11:20 — Lana Del Rey

Friday, April 12 - Outdoor Theatre

4:15-5:15 — Fundido

5:25-6:10 — L’Impératrice

6:45-7:35 — Deftones

8:10-9:25 — Everything Always

10:15 — Justice

Friday, April 12 - Sonor

1:00-2:00 – Doom Dave

2:00-2:30 – Upchuck

2:50-3:25 – Narrow Head

3:50-4:25 – Late Night Drive Home

4:50-5:30 – The Beths

5:55-6:35 – Eartheater

8:00-8:40 – Black Country, New Road

9:05-9:55 – Clown Core

10:20 – Son Rompe Pera

Friday, April 12 - Gobi

2:00-2:40 – Cimafunk

3:10-3:50 – Kokoroko

4:20-5:00 – Sid Sriram

5:30-6:15 – Chappell Roan

6:45-7:30 – Brittany Howard

8:00-8:45 – Neil Frances

9:15-10:00 – Chlöe

10:30 – Suki Waterhouse

Friday, April 12 - Mojave

2:10-3:05 – Daysonmarket.

3:15-4:05 – Mall Grab

4:30-5:10 – The Japanese House

5:40-6:25 – Faye Webster

6:55-7:50 – Tinashe

8:20-9:05 – Yoasobi

9:50-10:40 – Hatsune Miku

11:15 – Anti Up

Friday, April 12 - Sahara

2:00-2:50 – Sincerely, Manolo

3:00-3:45 – Skin on Skin

4:00-5:00 – Cloonee

5:20:6:05 – Ken Carson

6:30-7:15 – Skepta

7:45-8:45 – Bizarrap

9:15-10:15 – Peggy Gou

10:45-11:35 – Ateez

12:00am – Steve Angello

Saturday, April 13 - Coachella Stage

3:45-4:35 — Jaqck Glam

4:45-5:30 — Sante Fe Klan

6:05-6:55 — Sublime

7:40-8:40 — Blur

9:25-10:40 — No Doubt

11:40 — Tyler The Creator

Saturday, April 13 - Outdoor Theatre

4:05-4:55 — Gabe Real

5:00-5:45 — Vampire Weekend

6:10-6:55 — Blxst

7:25-8:10 — Jon Batiste

8:40-9:30 — Jungle

10:40 — Gesaffelstein

Saturday, April 13 - Sonora

1:00:2:00 – Triste Juventud x Totem

2:00-2:35 – Militarie Gun

2:55-3:30 – Girl Utra

3:55-4:40 – The Aquabats

5:05-5:50 – The Adicts

6:15-6:50 – Depresión Sonora

7:15-7:50 – The Red Pears

8:15-8:55 – Bar Italia

9:15 – Brutalismus 3000

Saturday, April 13 - Gobi

1:15-1:55 – Elusive

2:05-2:45 – Erika de Casier

3:10-3:50 – Young Fathers

4:20-5:00 – Thuy

5:30-6:15 – The Last Dinner Party

6:45-7:30 – Palace

8:00-8:45 – Oneohtrix Point Never

9:15-9:55 – Saint Levant

10:25:11:05 – Kevin Kaarl

11:40 – Orbital

Saturday, April 13 - Mojave

2:00-2:55 – Anika Kai

3:05-3:45 – Kenya Grace

4:10-4:55 – Raye

5:25-6:05 – Kevin Abstract

6:50-7:35 – Bleachers

8:05-9:20 – Charlotte de Witte

9:50-10:20 – Coi Leray

10:45 – The Drums

Saturday, April 13 - Sahara

2:00-3:00 – Loboman

3:10- 4:10 – Starrza

4:30-5:15 – Destroy Lonely

5:40-6:40 – Purple Disco Machine

7:10-8:00 – Grimes

8:30-9:00 – Ice Spice

9:30-10:20 – Isoknock

10:50-11:30 – Le Sserafim

11:55 – Dom Dolla

Sunday, April 14 - Coachella Stage

2:05–3:35 - LUDMILLA

4:05–4:55 - YG Marley

5:25–6:15 - Carin León

6:30–7:35 - Bebe Rexha

8:20–9:20 - J Balvin

10:25pm - Doja Cat

Sunday, April 14 - Outdoor Theatre

3:55–4:55 - Tiffany Tyson

5:05–5:55 - Reneé Rapp

6:25–7:10 - The Rose

7:50–8:50 - Khruangbin

9:30pm - Jhené Aiko

Sunday, April 14 - Sonora

1–1:55pm - Argenis

1:55–2:40pm - jjuujjuu

3–3:30pm - Bb Trickz

3:55–4:30pm - feeble little horse

4:50–5:40pm - Hermanos Gutiérrez

6:05–6:45pm - Eddie Zuko

7:05–7:50pm - LATIN MAFIA

8:15–8:55pm - Mandy, Indiana

9:20pm - Boy Harsher

Sunday, April 14 - Gobi

2:15–3:20pm - wveGroove

3:30–4:10pm - Mdou Moctar

4:40–5:20pm - Jockstrap

5:50–6:30pm - Olivia Dean

7–7:50pm - Two Shell

8:20–9:10pm - Barry Can’t Swim

9:40pm - ATARASHII GAKKO!

Sunday, April 14 - Mojave

2–2:50pm - Honey Roots

3–3:45pm - Flo

4:10–4:55pm - Taking Back Sunday

5:20–6:25pm - 88RISING FUTURES

6:55–7:40pm - Victoria Monét

8:10–8:50pm - Tems

9:25–10:10pm - Lil Yachty

10:40pm - BICEP

Sunday, April 14 - Sahara

2–2:50pm - BONES

3–3:45pm - Tita Lau

4–4:45pm - SPINALL

5:10–5:50pm - AP Dhillon

6:20–7:05pm - NAV

7:45–8:45pm - Anyma

9:15–10:15pm - DJ Snake

10:55pm - John Summit

