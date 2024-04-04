Tyler, The Creator Asks Fans To Use Their Phones Less During His Coachella Performance

One of the biggest names in music festivals is right around the corner with Coachella set to take place next week. There's top-to-bottom intrigue throughout the lineup as usual. Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey are headlining the festival for the first time taking the caliber of their performances to new heights. Ska-punk legends No Doubt are reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade to play the festival. Superstars like Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Very, J Balvin, and Peso Pluma will also take the stage.

But the Saturday night headliner is what's grabbed the attention of most rap fans. Tyler, The Creator will bring his unique musical and visual style to the main stage. He's performed at Coachella before but this year he will be elevated to a headlining slot for the very first time. In advance of his performance, Tyler bought a Billboard in the valley where the festival is due to be held with a message for fans. "I would love to see y'all faces and not your phone lights" the Billboard reads. Tyler is hardly the first musician to ever speak out against fans using their phones at shows. It's yet to be seen how much the Billboard will help more fans stay in the moment during his show. Check out the Billboard below.

Tyler, The Creator's New Billboard

Last month, Tyler, The Creator debuted his new collaborative line with Louis Vuitton. Last year Pharrell took over as head of Menswear for the brand and music has been involved ever since. During shows last year alone Pharrell debuted new material, recruited Pusha T and No Malice to reunite Clipse and even had Push make his debut as a runway model. Tyler's collection with the luxury brand is available now.

What do you think of Tyler, The Creator asking fans to film less during his Coachella headlining slot? Do you think it'll have any effect on how many fans film the performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

