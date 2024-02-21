Tyler, The Creator Unveils His New Collaboration With Louis Vuitton

Ever since Pharrell took over as head of menswear at Louis Vuitton, the brand has had a revitalized connection to music. Last year, he had his debut show and it was absolutely overflowing with musical stars in attendance. He even recruited Pusha T and No Malice to reunite as Clipse and perform a brand new song during the show. He followed it up earlier this year with a show where he debuted an unreleased Miley Cyrus collab. That show even had Pusha T making his runway debut walking as a model.

One person who was present at both shows is Tyler, The Creator. The "EARFQUAKE" rapper is no stranger to fashion having run his own Golf Wang brand for years. But now he's teaming up with Louis Vuitton under Pharrell's watch for a new crossover. While the actual pieces aren't available until next month, Tyler shared some early looks at the clothes and an explanation of the the design philosophy behind them to Instagram. Check out the post he made below.

Read More: Offset Reveals Tyler The Creator’s Influence On His Solo Album

Tyler, The Creator x Louis Vuitton

In the caption of the Instagram post Tyler opens up on the collection. "hand drawn monograms, wavy soles, waffle and butter sandles, dogs, pastel colors all that. i wanted to mix my style and louis vuittons codes together in a way that felt slightly whimsical but could still be worn to the gas station on a tuesday. what an experience being in that office, imagination running wild. have you seen that chessboard?!!!! i had a real late night editing these photos, im happy to finally share this collection and lookbook with you guys. still cant believe it," his caption reads.

Fans of Tyler, The Creator are hoping that 2024 brings his first new album since 2021's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. What do you think of Tyler, The Creator's new collaboration with Louis Vuitton? Are there any particular pieces shown off from the collection so far that stand out to you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Tyler, The Creator's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]