Pusha T Shows Off His Runway Walk During Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pusha T is a legendary artist at this point. The MC has delivered some amazing albums during his solo career. Moreover, he dropped off some classics while part of Clipse. At this stage in his career, he can pretty well do anything he wants. However, it is clear that music is still a massive part of what he wants to do. He has stated that new music will be on the way eventually, and we can only imagine what he has in store for us. After all, his last couple of albums have been nothing short of amazing.

If you know anything about Pusha T, you should know that he has worked a lot with Pharrell Williams. These days, Pharrell can be found as a lead designer with none other than Louis Vuitton. He has a few fashion shows under his belt, and yesterday, he delivered his Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Overall, it was a momentous occasion, and he was able to get Push to participate. Below, you can see the artist walking on the runway. Ultimately, he was a natural when it came to showing off the clothes.

Pusha T Is A Natural

As you can tell from the outfit that Pusha T was wearing, it was exactly on theme. With this new collection, Pharrell wanted to pay homage to the American Old West. Overall, this is a very cool concept, and there is no doubt that fashion fans are going to be excited about it. Of course, this is the Louis Vuitton spin on the era, which makes it that much more unique. We can't wait to see what else Pharrell does with the brand, in the future.

Let us know what you think of Pusha T's runway walk, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects. 2024 is going to be a year filled with great projects and singles.

