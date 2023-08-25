No Malice Reveals “Perks” Of Being Pusha T’s Brother

No Malice and Pusha T dominated the early 2000s with their duo, Clipse. Despite no longer performing together, the brothers still share a close bond. For his 51st birthday, the rapper took to his Instagram story to share a gift from his younger brother. He seemed overjoyed by his all-gold, diamond-encrusted Rolex watch. “When your brother’s @kingpush,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story. “I love you bro, Thank you [red drop emoji]!.”

Earlier this month, Pusha T discussed the possibility of the two making new music. “I really would hope so,” Pusha told PEOPLE. “I really would love to, man, I really would love to. At this point I feel like we’ve been in a space a lot together lately, and in those spaces the creativity’s just been flowing.” Prior to this, the pair were on the runway at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show in June.

No Malice Is The Oldest Out Of The Two

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pusha T and No Malice walk the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

He continued: “So that’s where you get songs like you heard at the [Louis Vuitton] fashion show. Really what we’ve been doing a lot of it is just contributing with our friends,” Pusha added. “Like, ‘OK, Pharrell’s a creative director of LV, he needs music for the show.’ How would we not show up for that? How would me and my brother not show up for a Nigo album? I think the creativity between us and just the collective of the family that everybody knows where this started from, is something that you can’t just stop.”

In other related news, the two were recently models for a collaborative campaign with Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club. The capsule, which includes a puffer jacket, letterman jacket, and more, was released on August 15. Just seeing a photo of the pair caused a stir among fans. “Don’t tease me like this. I thought this was the album cover,” one user commented.

