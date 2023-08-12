Pusha T On Releasing A New Clipse Project: “I Really Would Love To”

Pusha T says that he’s very interested in releasing a new Clipse album alongside his brother, No Malice. He discussed the idea during a recent interview with PEOPLE. The comments come after Pusha and No Malice debuted a new collaboration at Pharrell’s first fashion show as creative director of Louis Vuitton, earlier this year.

“I really would hope so,” Push told the outlet while discussing the possibility of a new Clipse project. “I really would love to, man, I really would love to. At this point I feel like we’ve been in a space a lot together lately, and in those spaces the creativity’s just been flowing.”

Clipse At Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Show

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Pusha T and No Malice walk the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

“So that’s where you get songs like you heard at the [Louis Vuitton] fashion show. Really what we’ve been doing a lot of it is just contributing with our friends,” Pusha added during the interview. “Like, ‘OK, Pharrell’s a creative director of LV, he needs music for the show.’ How would we not show up for that? How would me and my brother not show up for a Nigo album? I think the creativity between us and just the collective of the family that everybody knows where this started from, is something that you can’t just stop.”

Clipse released their last album, Til the Casket Drops, in 2009; however, they’ve collaborated on a handful of occasions in recent years. When they debuted a new song during Paris Fashion Week, Pusha T started a feud with Dipset rapper Jim Jones. Jones responded to the diss with a track of his own shortly afterward, but Pusha has yet to continue the back and forth. He is currently on tour in Europe. Be on the lookout for further information on Clipse’s next album on HotNewHipHop.

